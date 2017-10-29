Stuttgart confirm home strength with win over Freiburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Promoted VfB Stuttgart eased past ten-man Freiburg 3-0 on Sunday to stretch their unbeaten home run to 14 consecutive first and second division matches and climb to 12th in the Bundesliga.

Freiburg’s Caglar Soyuncu was sent off with a red card in the 12th minute for a last-man foul and that proved decisive as Stuttgart took the lead through Daniel Ginczek in the 38th and Benjamin Pavard grabbed a second in first half stoppage time.

Simon Terrode slotted in Stuttgart’s third goal in the 82nd to lift his team further away from the relegation zone with their third win in four home games in the league this season.

Werder Bremen sunk deeper into crisis after losing 3-0 at home against Augsburg to stretch their winless run this season to 10 matches and having failed to score in their last five.

Coach Alexander Nouri is under immense pressure with fans demanding his sacking after the game that left the 2004 Bundesliga champions in 17th place on five points.

Champions Bayern Munich raced three points clear at the top of the table after beating RB Leipzig 2-0 and seeing Borussia Dortmund lose 4-2 at Hannover 96 on Saturday. Dortmund are second on 20.