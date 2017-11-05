Wagner double earns Hoffenheim first win in five matches

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hoffenheim’s Germany forward Sandro Wagner scored twice as they beat bottom club Cologne 3-0 on Sunday for their first victory in five Bundesliga matches to move back up to fifth place.
Dennis Geiger put the visitors ahead after good work from Kerem Demirbay and Nadiem Amiri after 10 minutes.
Wagner, battling for a spot in next year’s World Cup squad, doubled the lead with a 56th-minute penalty and volleyed in Andrej Kramaric’s cross at the far post 10 minutes from time.
Cologne failed to show any of the form that helped them crush BATE Borisov 5-2 in the Europa League in midweek and remain bottom with two points and no wins from 11 games.
Hertha Berlin’s Davie Selke got a late equaliser to deny VfL Wolfsburg a first victory under coach Martin Schmidt, who now has a record-extending seven straight draws since taking over.
The Wolves missed a penalty and had two efforts disallowed after advice from the video assistant referee in the first half but still led 3-2 before Selke got a lucky bounce to tap in the leveller in the 84th minute of a topsy-turvy encounter.
Wolfsburg are 14th on 11 points with Hertha in 11th, three points ahead.
Champions Bayern Munich opened up a four-point lead at the top with a 3-1 victory at title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Bayern have 26 points with RB Leipzig, 2-1 winners at home to Hanover 96, in second on 22.
Third-placed Dortmund are on 20, level with Schalke 04, and Hoffenheim are fifth a further point behind.
Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris