FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
U.S. edge minnows Martinique in Gold Cup win
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 13, 2017 / 3:56 AM / 25 days ago

U.S. edge minnows Martinique in Gold Cup win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 12, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Martinique forward Steeven Langil (10) shoots the ball as USA defender Matt Hedges (21) defends during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Jordan Morris spared the United States from an embarrassing draw with minnows Martinique on Wednesday as his 76th minute goal gave the hosts a 3-2 win in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The United States, who were held to a 1-1 draw with Panama in their opener on Saturday, took a 2-0 lead in the second half through Omar Gonzalez and Morris.

Martinique hit back with a double from Kevin Parsemain before Morris fired home the winner with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box in Tampa, Florida.

The win moved the United States joint top of Group B with Panama, who beat Nicaragua 2-1 on Wednesday, on four points.

Martinique, on three points, while face Panama on Saturday while the Americans take on Nicaragua, who have yet to claim a point.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.