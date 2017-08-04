Former Spurs striker Keane joins Indian side Kolkata

Republic of Ireland v Oman - International Friendly - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 31/8/16 Republic of Ireland's Robbie Keane Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

(Reuters) - Indian Super League champions ATK have signed former Tottenham Hotspur striker Robbie Keane ahead of the 2017-18 season, the Kolkata-based franchise said on Friday.

Keane, a former Republic of Ireland captain, was a free agent after his contract with Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy expired in December.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have played for some of the best clubs in England and the USA, as well as representing my country at several major tournaments,” Keane said in a statement.

”At this stage of my career, the offer to experience a new league and culture in Asia appealed to me.

“To join the current Indian Super League champions is a great pleasure and through hard work I hope to bring the ATK fans more success and enjoyment over the course of the 2017/2018 season.”

The 37-year-old will link up with former Tottenham team mate Teddy Sheringham, who was appointed the new ATK manager last month.

Keane scored 126 goals in England’s top flight with Coventry City, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool, in addition to Tottenham. He also netted 68 times in 146 appearances for Ireland before announcing his retirement from international football last year.