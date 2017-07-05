FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atalanta sign Slovenia midfielder Ilicic from Fiorentina
#Sports News
July 5, 2017 / 10:50 AM / a month ago

Atalanta sign Slovenia midfielder Ilicic from Fiorentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - ACF Fiorentina v Slovan Liberec - UEFA Europa League Group Stage - Group J - Artemio Franchi Stadium, Florence, Italy - 3/11/16 Fiorentina's Josip Ilicic celebrates scoring their first goal l from the penalty spot Reuters / Tony Gentile

(Reuters) - Slovenia midfielder Josip Ilicic has made a permanent move to Atalanta from Serie A rivals Fiorentina, the Bergamo-based club said on Wednesday (www.atalanta.it).

The 29-year-old, who has won 44 caps for Slovenia, joined the Florentine club in 2013 after a three-year stint at Palermo, who were relegated from Serie A last season.

Ilicic, who made 30 league appearances and scored five goals last season, will help Atalanta, who qualified for the Europa League after ending fourth in the standings, with their return to Europe for the first time in 26 years.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Hugh Lawson

