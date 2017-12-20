FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dybala sends Juve into quarter-finals to face Torino
#Sports News
December 21, 2017 / 12:00 AM / 5 days ago

Dybala sends Juve into quarter-finals to face Torino

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala scored his first goal for a month to send the titleholders on their way to a 2-0 win over Genoa in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and set up a quarter-final against neighbours Torino.

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus vs Inter Milan - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 9, 2017 Juventus’ Paulo Dybala in action REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Dybala, dropped for Juve’s last two league games after a loss of form, broke the deadlock three minutes before halftime, outfoxing his markers with a clever turn before firing into the bottom corner.

His fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuain added the second in the 76th minute from a chance set up by Dybala, whose last goal was in the 3-2 defeat at Sampdoria on Nov. 19.

Torino pulled off a shock 2-1 win away to AS Roma with goals from Lorenzo De Silvestri and Simone Edera who put them 2-0 ahead.

Roma forward Edin Dzeko had a penalty saved by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic before Patrik Schick pulled one back for the hosts with five minutes left.

The quarter-finals will also feature a derby between AC Milan and Inter Milan while Lazio host Fiorentina and Napoli entertain Atalanta.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
