FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Sports News
January 30, 2018 / 10:45 PM / a day ago

Higuain puts Juve on course for Coppa Italia final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Juventus took a step towards a fourth consecutive Coppa Italia triumph as Gonzalo Higuain’s early goal earned them a 1-0 win at Atalanta in their semi-final, first leg on Tuesday.

Juve went ahead after three minutes when Argentine Higuain curled a shot into the net after slaloming through the defence.

Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez then had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who was back after a two-month injury layoff, in the 25th minute after a handball.

Higuain had the chance to make it 2-0 for the visitors but volleyed just over the bar shortly before Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi missed the target with a fine curled shot.

Buffon shone again when he denied second-half substitute Andrea Petagna three minutes from time to elave Juve in the driving seat ahead of the second leg.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.