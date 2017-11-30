FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lopez scores four as Udinese win 8-3
November 30, 2017 / 9:02 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Lopez scores four as Udinese win 8-3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Udinese forward Maxi Lopez scored four goals, including two penalties, as his side beat second tier Perugia 8-3 in an astonishing Coppa Italia fourth round match on Thursday.

Udinese raced into a 3-0 lead in 40 minutes with goals from Danilo, Lopez - from his first penalty - and Kevin Lasagna before Alberto Cerri pulled one back on the stroke of halftime.

Argentine Lopez made it 4-1 early in the second half before goals from Raffaele Bianco and Mattia Mustaccchio pulled it back to 4-3 just after the hour.

Udinese averted possible disaster with two more from Lopez, including another penalty, in an eight-minute spell before Svante Ingelsson and Jakub Jankto put the finishing touches to their first win under new coach Massimo Oddo. Lopez, 33, is at his sixth Italian club having played for Catania, AC Milan, Sampdoria, Chievo and Torino. He also played for River Plate in his homeland, Barcelona and Real Mallorca, FC Moscow and Brazilian side Gremio.

Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
