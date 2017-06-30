CAS rejects Fiorentina's appeal over Salah loan deal

(Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) dismissed Italian club ACF Fiorentina's appeal against Chelsea in a dispute on Mohamed Salah's loan move to AS Roma in 2015.

Fiorentina filed the appeal last October, accusing Chelsea of a "breach of contract" after they loaned Salah to Serie A rivals Roma for the 2015-2016 season.

Salah spent part of the 2014-15 season on loan at Fiorentina, who claimed they had a deal in place with Chelsea for the Egyptian international to return for an additional season.

"The CAS Panel found that the player did not breach the employment agreement by returning to Chelsea FC after 30 June 2015 and that Chelsea FC did not induce the player to terminate the employment agreement without just cause," CAS said in a statement.

CAS dismissed Fiorentina's claim for compensation of 32 million euros (28.17 million pounds), backing FIFA's decision clearing Chelsea of any wrongdoing over the agreement last June.