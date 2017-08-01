FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Fiorentina midfielder Vecino undergoes medical at Inter Milan
#Sports News
August 1, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 6 days ago

Fiorentina midfielder Vecino undergoes medical at Inter Milan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Republic of Ireland v Uruguay - International Friendly - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - June 4, 2017 Uruguay's Matias Vecino in action with Republic of Ireland's Harry Arter Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

(Reuters) - Fiorentina midfielder Matias Vecino is undergoing a medical at Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on its website on Tuesday (www.inter.it).

The Uruguay international, capped 13 times, is set to join Inter Milan for a fee of 24 million euros (21.20 million pounds) under a four-year contract, Italian media report.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Florentine club 3-1/2 years ago from Uruguayan club Nacional, made 31 league appearances last season, scoring three goals.

Vecino is Inter's fifth signing in the summer transfer window and the second from Serie A rivals Fiorentina after fellow midfielder Borja Valero.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Hugh Lawson

