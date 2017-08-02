FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inter Milan sign Fiorentina midfielder Vecino
#Sports News
August 2, 2017 / 10:53 AM / in 2 months

Inter Milan sign Fiorentina midfielder Vecino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Republic of Ireland v Uruguay - International Friendly - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - June 4, 2017 Uruguay's Matias Vecino in action with Republic of Ireland's Harry Arter Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

(Reuters) - Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino has signed a four-year contract with Inter Milan, completing his move from Fiorentina, the Serie A club said on Wednesday (www.inter.it).

“I have been in Italy for a few years now and I believe that I am the right age and have the experience to make this a positive adventure,” said the 25-year-old on the club’s website.

Italian media report that Inter Milan paid a buyout clause of 24 million euros ($28.4 million) in full to sign the Uruguay international, who has been capped 13 times.

Vecino, who made 31 league appearances and scored three goals last season, will continue to play with fellow midfielder Borja Valero, who also joined from Fiorentina in July.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Hugh Lawson

