January 30, 2018 / 12:00 PM / 2 days ago

Juve winger Cuadrado ruled out for four weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado has undergone groin surgery and will be out of action for about four weeks, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Colombia international, capped 62 times, has not played since the end of December after making 16 league appearances this season and scoring three goals.

Champions Juventus, second in the standings and one point behind leaders Napoli, travel to Atalanta on Tuesday for the first leg of their Italian Cup semi-final.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond

