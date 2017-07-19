Juventus poised to sign AC Milan full back De Sciglio

(Reuters) - AC Milan full back Mattia De Sciglio is undergoing a medical at Juventus ahead of a potential move to the Turin-based club, the Italian champions said on Wednesday (www.juventus.com).

The 24-year-old Italy international, who has been capped 31 times, was expected to join Juventus for a fee of around 12 million euros (10.62 million pounds), according to Italian media.

The proposed move would be the first in the career of the AC Milan youth product, who made his professional debut in 2011 and has 110 league appearances for the club.