FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
Juventus poised to sign AC Milan full back De Sciglio
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 19, 2017 / 9:37 AM / 19 days ago

Juventus poised to sign AC Milan full back De Sciglio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Germany v Italy - EURO 2016 - Quarter Final - Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France - 2/7/16 Italy's Mattia De Sciglio scores in the penalty shootoutChristian Hartmann Livepic

(Reuters) - AC Milan full back Mattia De Sciglio is undergoing a medical at Juventus ahead of a potential move to the Turin-based club, the Italian champions said on Wednesday (www.juventus.com).

The 24-year-old Italy international, who has been capped 31 times, was expected to join Juventus for a fee of around 12 million euros (10.62 million pounds), according to Italian media.

The proposed move would be the first in the career of the AC Milan youth product, who made his professional debut in 2011 and has 110 league appearances for the club.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.