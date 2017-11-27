FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Juve striker Higuain undergoes hand surgery
November 27, 2017 / 6:28 PM / a day ago

Juve striker Higuain undergoes hand surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has had surgery to mend a fracture in his left hand, the Serie A club said on their website (www.juventus.com) on Monday.

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus vs Crotone - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 26, 2017 Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain on the bench before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

The Italian champions did not say when Argentine Higuain, who was on the bench with his hand wrapped but did not play in Sunday’s 3-0 home win over Crotone, suffered the injury.

“Higuain’s return date to team action will be defined over the coming days,” Juve said in their statement.

Italian media expect Higuain to miss Friday’s visit to his old club Napoli, who are top of the table two points ahead of Inter Milan and and four points clear of third-placed Juve.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Ken Ferris

