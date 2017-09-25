FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Juve defender Hoewedes suffers new injury setback
September 25, 2017

Juve defender Hoewedes suffers new injury setback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Germany v Slovakia - International Friendly - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - 29/5/16 - Germany's Benedikt Hoewedes reacts after the match. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

(Reuters) - Juventus defender Benedikt Hoewedes will have to wait for up to four more weeks to make his debut for the Serie A champions after picking up a thigh strain, the club said on their website (www.juventus.com).

The 29-year-old Germany international sustained the injury during a training session on Thursday.

Hoewedes, capped 44 times by his country, joined Juventus on loan from Schalke 04 in August.

He is likely to miss Serie A games against Atalanta and Lazio and Champions League matches against Olympiakos Piraeus and Sporting Lisbon as well as Germany’s World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan.

Reporting by Marianna Ciabach-Malinowska in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond

