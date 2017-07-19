FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
Juventus sign Arsenal goalkeeper Szczesny
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 19, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 19 days ago

Juventus sign Arsenal goalkeeper Szczesny

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Switzerland v Poland - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France - 25/6/16 Poland's Wojciech Szczesny celebrates after winning the penalty shootoutKai Pfaffenbach Livepic

(Reuters) - Juventus have signed Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on a four-year contract for 12.2 million euros ($14.1 million), the Italian champions said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Poland international, capped 29 times, spent the last two years on loan at Serie A rivals AS Roma, making 38 league appearances last season.

The 27-year-old finished the campaign with the most clean sheets in the league, 14, one ahead of Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus' first choice goalkeeper for the last 16 years.

"Every player that comes at Juventus becomes better, every player that comes wins trophies," Szczesny said in a news conference.

Juventus said on their website (www.juventus.com/) that the fee for the Pole may increase by 3.1 million euros if certain conditions are achieved over the course of the four-year deal.

Buffon, capped a record 169 times by Italy, renewed a contract with Juventus until 2018 last year and said that he is planning to retire after the 2018 World Cup.

(This refiled version of the story fixes club web address link).

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Christian Radnedge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.