Milan coach feels like he is watching his own funeral
November 3, 2017 / 8:56 AM / in a day

Milan coach feels like he is watching his own funeral

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella said he felt like he was watching his own funeral after his side drew 0-0 with AEK Athens in the Europa League for the second time in two weeks.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Europa League - AEK Athens vs AC Milan - OAKA Spiros Louis, Athens, Greece - November 2, 2017 AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Despite spending more than 200 million euros (178.41 million pounds) on new signings in the close season, Milan have won only one of their last seven games in all competitions.

They have dropped to eighth in Serie A, though they still top their Europa League group after Thursday’s result.

Milan’s poor form means Montella has to live with speculation about his future every time they fail to win.

“I’ve been watching my own funeral for a while now,” said Montella while still managing to keep a smile on his face.

”It gives you a new perspective on things. Having said that, I know that the club have faith in me, so we will see.

“We know that our men can do more, they are young talents with a great future lying ahead of them,” added Montella, who is in his second season at the club.

”For those who came from foreign leagues, it’s not easy to adapt to the Italian style of football.

“A few weeks ago we created more chances, but allowed more in defence,” he added. “Now we don’t create as much, but also barely allow any chances for our opponents.”

Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Peter Rutherford

