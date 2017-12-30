Milan not pretty but Gattuso happy with teamwork

MILAN (Reuters) - AC Milan are not pretty to watch but at least they are turning into a team, coach Gennaro Gattuso said after his side ground out a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Europa League - HNK Rijeka vs AC Milan - Stadion HNK Rijeka, Rijeka, Croatia - December 7, 2017 AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso before the match REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Gattuso, formerly a combative midfielder who played for the club for 12 years, was also happy that, for the first time in the league this season, his side managed to avoid defeat after falling behind.

Big-spending Milan have won one and drawn two out of five Serie A games since Gattuso replaced the sacked Vincenzo Montella. However, they enjoyed a morale-boosting 1-0 win over neighbours Inter Milan on Wednesday.

“We are certainly not pretty to watch but at least we are starting to do things as a team,” said Gattuso, who had not trained a Serie A side before being appointed in late November.

“The first half was not good and we were better after halftime,” said Gattuso who, dressed in his trademark all black, was a restless figure on the touchline. “It wasn’t great but at least we got a point.”

“Some players weren’t at their best but we played the match the way we had to. We ran very few risks and for the first time, we did well by reacting and equalising.”