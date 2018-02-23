FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 3:46 PM / a day ago

Defender Milic joins Napoli as free agent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Croatian defender Hrvoje Milic has joined Napoli on a free transfer, the Serie A club said on Friday (www.sscnapoli.it).

Greek side Olympiacos released the 28-year-old, capped six times, in January after only playing four games for the club in all competitions.

Milic returns to Serie A having spent one season at Fiorentina before moving to the Piraeus-based club in July last year.

League leaders Napoli, one point ahead of defending champions Juventus, travel to Cagliari on Monday.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Christian Radnedge

