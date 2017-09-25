FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Napoli striker Milik out for four months after knee surgery
September 25, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 24 days ago

Napoli striker Milik out for four months after knee surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk vs SSC Napoli - OSC Metalist Stadium, Kharkiv, Ukraine - September 13, 2017 Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik warms up before the match REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

(Reuters) - Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik will be out for some four months after undergoing knee surgery on Monday, the Serie A club said on their website (www.sscnapoli.it) on Monday.

The Poland international injured his right knee late in Napoli’s 3-2 win at SPAL on Saturday.

The Neapolitan club said the 23-year-old suffered a complex lesion and that he would recover in a time frame similar to his previous knee injury.

Milik, capped 36 times by his country, suffered a cruciate ligament injury to his left knee last year which sidelined him for four months.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond and Clare Fallon

