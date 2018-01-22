FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
January 22, 2018 / 7:53 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Rafinha joins Inter on loan from Barcelona

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Inter Milan have signed Barcelona midfielder Rafinha on loan until the end of the season.

“The Italian side can buy the player for 35 million euros plus (up to) three million more (depending on performance) before the end of the season,” Barcelona said in a statement on Monday.

The 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder returned to action last week in the King’s Cup as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat by Espanyol, having missed over nine months with a knee injury.

Rafinha came through the Barcelona youth set-up, playing on loan at Celta Vigo for a season before returning to the Nou Camp, although injury problems prevented him from earning a regular place in the side.

Inter, fourth in Serie A, will pay Rafinha’s wages for the duration of the loan deal.

Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Pritha Sarkar

