13 days ago
Kolarov leaves Man City to join Roma
#Sports News
July 23, 2017 / 12:25 AM / 13 days ago

Kolarov leaves Man City to join Roma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Manchester City's Aleksandar Kolarov takes a throw in Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

(Reuters) - Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov signed a three-year deal with Serie A club Roma, the Premier League side said on Saturday.

British media reported a transfer fee of 4.5 million pounds ($5.85 million).

The 31-year-old won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups in seven years with City.

"When I came in 2010, honestly, I didn't expect to play so long," the Serbia fullback, who joined City from Roma's rivals Lazio in 2010, told City's website.

"Today is the day I have to say goodbye. For me, it's a very sad day. I am proud that I was part of making City the club that it is."

On joining Roma, he added: "I am extremely happy to be here," he said. "I will give 100 percent and more for Roma. My objective is always the same -- to win."

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Peter Rutherford

