AS Roma forward Perotti renews contract until 2021

(Reuters) - AS Roma forward Diego Perotti has renewed his contract until 2021, the club said on Thursday (www.asroma.com).

Roma's Diego Perotti celebrates scoring their first goal

The Argentina international, capped four times, joined Roma from Serie A rivals in 2016 on a half-year loan which was turned into a permanent move at the end of the season.

“I have enjoyed some of the best moments of my career here, and I hope to experience many more,” said Perotti on the club’s website.

The 29-year-old has made 11 league appearances this season, scoring three goals.