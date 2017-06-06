FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arsenal's Szczesny wants to extend Roma stay, says club boss
#Sports News
June 6, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 2 months ago

Arsenal's Szczesny wants to extend Roma stay, says club boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - AS Roma v Juventus - Serie A - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 14/5/17Roma’s Wojciech Szczesny celebrates after they scored a goal Reuters / Stefano Rellandini

(Reuters) - Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.

Szczesny, who debuted for Arsenal in 2010, moved to Roma in 2015 and re-signed for another year after a successful first campaign. This season, the 27-year-old has made 38 appearances to help the Italian side seal a second-placed league finish.

"He told me that he wanted to stay with us," Palotta told radio station SiriusXM.

"I'll say more, I was surprised by the fact some of the players I thought had wanted to leave came up to me before and after the final game to say they wanted to remain.

"It's a sign we've got a good group, we just lack some depth and Monchi (director of football) will help us with that."

Media reports have linked Szczesny with a switch to Serie A champions Juventus with the final decision about the keeper's future resting with Arsenal.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

