January 22, 2018 / 2:38 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Sky Italia bid for multi-platform package in Serie A TV rights auction - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian unit of British broadcaster Sky has bid for a package worth at least 310 million euros a year at a tender on Monday to sell screening rights for Italy’s Serie A soccer matches in 2018-2021, a source close to the matter said.

Sky Italia also bid for a satellite package whose price started at 260 million euros per year, the source said.

The multi-platform package includes the matches of all 20 Serie A teams while the other packages comprise only those of eight clubs including Juventus FC, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina.

Telecom Italia, Sky Italia and Britain’s Perform all bid for an Internet package whose price starts at 160 million euros, the source said.

Italian broadcaster Mediaset and Italia Way have presented an offer for the digital terrestrial television package, whose price also starts at 260 million euros a year.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini

