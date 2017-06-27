FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PSG goalkeeper Sirigu joins Torino
June 27, 2017 / 4:17 PM / a month ago

PSG goalkeeper Sirigu joins Torino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Italy v Republic of Ireland - EURO 2016 - Group E - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - 22/6/16 Italy's Salvatore SiriguGonzalo Fuentes Livepic

(Reuters) - Torino have signed Italian international goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu from Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Capped 17 times, Sirigu joined PSG from Palermo in 2011 and spent last season on loan to Spanish clubs Sevilla and relegated Osasuna.

The 30-year-old was first-choice goalkeeper in his first four seasons at PSG but in 2015/2016 he made only three league appearances after falling behind Kevin Trapp in the pecking order.

"The club (Torino) and the president made me feel important and I thank them for that," said Sirigu on club website torinofc.it.

Torino finished ninth in Italy's top division last season.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; editing by John Stonestreet

