Italy's soccer league in talks with Mediapro on Serie A TV rights

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s soccer league has launched talks with Spanish broker Mediapro on its 950-million-euro (£832.7 million) bid for the rights to broadcast Serie A soccer matches for the 2018-2021 seasons, the CEO of the league’s advisor Infront said on Friday.
Previous attempts to sell the rights - through an official auction that included bids from Italian broadcaster Mediaset and Sky Italia and later through a private sale - failed to reach the 1.05-billion-euro minimum threshold set for the deal.
Infront CEO Luigi De Siervo said the league’s representatives on Friday rejected Mediapro’s initial offer, which included the creation of a TV channel together with the Italian soccer league that could be distributed on various platforms, but negotiations were then launched that would last at least a week.
The league will also prepare a new tender for the rights targeting media operators such as Mediaset and Sky that will be launched if no deal is reached with Mediapro, De Siervo added.
