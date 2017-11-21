FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Udinese appoint Oddo as coach to replace sacked Delneri
November 21, 2017

Udinese appoint Oddo as coach to replace sacked Delneri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Udinese have appointed Massimo Oddo to replace coach Luigi Delneri, who was sacked after Sunday’s 1-0 home loss to Cagliari, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Huddersfield Town vs Udinese - Pre Season Friendly - Huddersfield, Britain - July 26, 2017 Udinese manager Luigi Delneri before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Udinese are fourteenth in the standings after losing eight out of 12 league games so far this season, including a 6-2 loss at home to Juventus.

The 67-year-old Delneri joined the Udine-based club in October 2016 on a one-year contract which was later renewed for one more year. The club finished thirteenth last season.

Oddo led Pescara to promotion in Serie A in 2015-2016 but was sacked last February after failing to keep the club out of the relegation zone.

As a player, Oddo was part of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning squad, making one appearance as a substitute at the finals.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Clare Fallon

