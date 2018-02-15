FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 9:00 AM / a day ago

Anderson back in Lazio squad after reported row with Inzaghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Lazio have lifted the punishment on midfielder Felipe Anderson after he was suspended following a reported row with coach Simone Inzaghi.

Inzaghi said the Brazilian, dropped following the 2-1 home defeat by Genoa on Feb. 5, would be included in the squad for the Europa League tie away to FCSB Bucharest on Thursday.

“He’s understood that he was wrong, he is motivated and fully concentrated and that’s what I want to see in him,” Inzaghi told reporters.

Italian media said that Anderson and Inzaghi were involved in a row following the Genoa game where the 24-year-old played the last 20 minutes.

Anderson has had a frustrating season. He has struggled to get back into the team after missing the first three months of the season through injury and has started only one Serie A match.

“Thank you all for the affection, for the messages of support and for the advice,” said Anderson on Instagram.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
