FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cagliari next to try stop free-scoring Napoli charge
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 29, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 19 days ago

Cagliari next to try stop free-scoring Napoli charge

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Champions League - SSC Napoli vs Feyenoord - Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy - September 26, 2017 Napoli team lines up before the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

MILAN (Reuters) - Napoli welcome Cagliari to Stadio San Paolo on Sunday seeking to build on their free-scoring form and winning run that has put them on top of the Serie A standings.

The Neapolitans were at their flowing best in their 3-1 midweek win over Feyenoord in the Champions League, ensuring their continental campaign got back on track after an opening group match defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Domestically, Napoli have been relentless and are the top goalscorers across Europe’s top five leagues so far this season, having found the net 22 times already -- an average of 3.67 goals per game.

The goals have come from all over the pitch, with 10 different players having already found the net in their six league games.

Sunday’s opponents Cagliari haven’t scored in their last two games, and will be up against it when trying to stem the flow of goals in Naples.

Another match not to be missed this weekend sees new look AC Milan host Roma.

The visitors travel north to Milan in good form, having won their last three league games, but fatigue could play a major factor, with the match coming just four days after Roma’s 2-1 win in Azerbaijan against Qarabag FK in the Champions League.

It looked like Croatian minnows Rijeka had snatched an unlikely point in the San Siro on Thursday night in their Europa League clash with Milan, but teenager Patrick Cutrone’s 94th-minute strike secured Vincenzo Montella’s side three points, and ensured they will be buoyant going into Sunday’s encounter.

The other team with a 100 per cent record in the Italian top flight – champions Juventus – travel to Atalanta on the back of a comfortable Champions League victory over Olympiakos in midweek. But it won’t be easy in Bergamo, where Atalanta won their last home game 5-1 against Crotone.

Events off the pitch have hampered Juventus’ preparations, after president Andrea Agnelli was handed a one-year ban by the Italian FA this week for his role is selling tickets to hard-core ultra fans that encouraged ticket touting.

It doesn’t get any easier for bottom side Benevento, newly promoted but yet to pick up a point.

They host a rejuvenated Inter Milan side on Sunday who have dropped points just once so far this season, after a 1-1 draw at Bologna two weeks ago.

Sampdoria can, temporarily at least, climb to fourth in the table with victory over a struggling Udinese in Saturday’s first match, while Lazio’s impressive start to the season looks set to continue when they host lowly Sassuolo on Sunday.

Reporting by Pete Hall; Editing by Keith Weir

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.