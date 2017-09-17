Dybala scores second hat-trick of season as Juve bounce back

Soccer Football - Serie A - US Sassuolo Calcio vs Juventus - Mapei Stadium – Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - September 17, 2017 Juventus’ Paulo Dybala scores their third goal from a free kick to complete his hat-trick REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

MILAN (Reuters) - Juventus forward Paulo Dybala scored three outstanding goals to notch up his second league hat-trick of the season and lead the champions to a 3-1 win at Sassuolo on Sunday, as they bounced back from their midweek mauling by Barcelona.

The Argentine celebrated his 100th game for the Turin side in style with one stunning effort from long range and another from a seemingly impossible position where he was surrounded by four Sassuolo defenders.

Sixteen-year-old Pietro Pellegri, who in May became the first played to be born in 2001 to score in Serie A, scored two goals for Genoa although they lost 3-2 at home to an inspired Lazio.

Dries Mertens also grabbed a hat-trick, including two penalties, as Napoli thrashed hapless Serie A newcomers Benevento 6-0.

Croatia’s Nikola Kalinic scored his first two goals for AC Milan in a 2-1 win over Udinese in which both sides had a goal chalked off after consultations with the video assistant referee (VAR).

Juve, humbled 3-0 by Barcelona in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, maintained their perfect start in Serie A with 12 points from four games, alongside Inter Milan and Napoli, while Lazio have 10.

Dybala has scored in each of those games and has already taken his tally to eight.

The Argentine put Juventus ahead in the 16th minute when he took Mario Mandzukic’s pass in his stride and swept an outswinging shot into the far corner from 25 metres.

Not content with that, he conjured up a goal from nowhere four minutes into the second half.

Soccer Football - Serie A - US Sassuolo Calcio vs Juventus - Mapei Stadium – Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - September 17, 2017 Juventus’ Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Collecting Juan Cuadrado’s pass inside the area, Dybala found himself surrounded by defenders but caught his opponents off guard with a snap shot out of the blue.

Matteo Politano pulled one back for Sassuolo but Dybala completed his hat-trick by curling in a free kick just after the hour mark, taking his Juventus tally to 52 goals in 100 appearances in all competitions.

“Paulo is continuing to improve, although he needs to do better when we’re in the lead,” said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. “But he’s an extraordinary player.”

Sassuolo are one of five teams still to win.

Pellegri twice equalised for Genoa against Lazio but it was not enough as Ciro Immobile scored an 82nd-minute winner for the visitors, his second goal of the game and sixth of the season.

Napoli took their league tally to 15 goals in four games with their demolition of Benevento, who are bottom after losing all their matches so far.

Allan, Lorenzo Insigne, Mertens, with an acrobatic effort, and Jose Callejon were all on target in the first half, before the Belgian converted two second-half penalties.

Fifth-placed Milan, thumped 4-1 by Lazio last week, squeezed past Udinese although they had a let-off in the 10th minute when Kevin Lasagna broke clear and scored for the visitors, only to see his goal ruled out by the VAR for offside.

The goals all came in a nine-minute first-half spell with Kalinic, signed from Fiorentina in the summer, scoring twice for Milan and Lasagna replying in between after pouncing on an awful pass by Alessio Romagnoli.

Kalinic had the ball in the net again in the second half but it was also ruled out, again for offside, after the referee consulted the VAR.