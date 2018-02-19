Immobile rediscovers his scoring touch in Lazio win

ROME (Reuters) - Lazio’s Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile scored his first goals for six weeks on Monday to lead his side to a 2-0 win over lowly Verona, ending a run of three successive league defeats.

Immobile, who had not found the net since blasting four goals in a 5-2 win over SPAL on Jan. 6, took his league tally for the season to 22 and lifted Lazio back up to fourth, the Champions League playoff spot.

Lazio dominated the first half but were denied by Verona goalkeeper Nicolas, their own wasteful finishing and the woodwork when Luis Alberto’s shot cannoned off the bar.

Immobile finally broke Verona’s resistance 10 minutes into the second half, running on to Luis Alberto’s pass to beat Nicolas at his near post.

Five minutes later, he headed home a rebound after Nicolas parried a Senad Lulic header to make the points safe.

Lazio, who have 49 points from 25 games, moved a point above Inter Milan, while Verona remain second-bottom with 16 points, five adrift of the safety zone and on course to go straight back down to Serie B.