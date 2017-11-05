Sampdoria cement sixth place with derby win at Genoa

(Reuters) - Gaston Ramirez and Fabio Quagliarella struck either side of halftime to earn Sampdoria a 2-0 win at Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna on Saturday, as they cemented sixth place in Serie A.

The result put Sampdoria on 23 points from 11 games, one point adrift of fifth-placed AS Roma, but seven clear of Fiorentina, AC Milan and Torino directly below them.

Ramirez held off a defender in the area before tucking the ball past Genoa keeper Mattia Perin in the 24th minute to put the visitors ahead.

Quagliarella doubled the lead six minutes from time to leave Genoa second from bottom on six points.