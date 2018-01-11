FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'King Kazu' inks new Yokohama contract ahead of 51st birthday
Sections
Featured
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 11, 2018 / 6:18 AM / 2 days ago

'King Kazu' inks new Yokohama contract ahead of 51st birthday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese forward Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 51 next month, has signed a new contract with Yokohama FC, the J-League second division club announced on Thursday.

Yokohama FC's Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura, oldest footballer to score competitive goal, speaks during an interview with Reuters after a training session in Yokohama, Japan, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The new deal means “King Kazu” will enter the 33rd season of his record-breaking career, which began at the Brazilian side Santos in 1986.

“I’ve signed a contract extension for this season. I will always play my heart out and hope to continue to grow (as a player),” Kyodo news agency quoted him as saying.

The former Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb player has been at Yokohama FC since 2005.

Capped 89 times for his country, Miura’s 139 goals place him sixth in the all-time list of top scorers in J-League’s top division.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.