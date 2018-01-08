FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgarian Stoilov signs contract extension at Astana
Sections
Featured
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
Retailers
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
autos
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Britain sets Pyeongchang target of at least five medals
sport
Britain sets Pyeongchang target of at least five medals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 8, 2018 / 4:34 PM / Updated a day ago

Bulgarian Stoilov signs contract extension at Astana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bulgarian coach Stanimir Stoilov has performed a U-turn and signed a new contract with Kazakh champions Astana, the club said on Monday.

Football Soccer - Astana news conference - Astana v Young Boys - UEFA Europa League Group Stage - Group B - Astana Arena Stadium, Astana, Kazakhstan - 28/9/16. Astana coach Stanimir Stoilov attends a news conference. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The 50-year-old former Bulgaria coach announced last month he was leaving the club he led to four successive league titles.

Astana became the first Kazakh side to reach the knockout stages of a European competition and face Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League round of 32 next month.

“We have achieved a lot together over the years... and I hope that we will be able to stand up for the honour of our club in matches against Sporting,” Stoilov told Astana’s website.

Stoilov, who has twice coached the Bulgarian national team, also managed Levski Sofia in 2006 when they became the first team from the Balkan country to compete in the Champions League group stages.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.