Advocaat to step down as Netherlands coach
November 8, 2017 / 8:50 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Advocaat to step down as Netherlands coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dick Advocaat is stepping down as Netherlands coach after his team’s two friendly internationals this month, he said on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Netherlands Training - Pittodrie, Aberdeen, Britain - November 8, 2017 Netherlands coach Dick Advocaat during training Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

The 70-year-old took over from Danny Blind in mid-year but, in his third spell in charge, proved unable to turn around Dutch fortunes as they failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

“These are my last two games, after this I’m stopping,” he said on Wednesday after arriving in Aberdeen for Thursday’s match against Scotland.

The Netherlands, World Cup runners-up in South Africa in 2010 and third in Brazil in 2014, also play Romania in Bucharest on Tuesday.

Advocaat was guarded about his future.

“I haven’t said what I’m going to do therefore clubs do not know that I’m available or not. Let’s get these two games out of the way and then we’ll see what comes into my path. I’m doing the same as Louis van Gaal and never saying ‘never’,” he told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
