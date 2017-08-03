FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paris Saint-Germain confirms signing of five-year contract with Neymar
August 3, 2017 / 8:00 PM / 2 months ago

Paris Saint-Germain confirms signing of five-year contract with Neymar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Brazilian striker Neymar signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the soccer club said in a statement on Thursday.

The 25-year-old is committed to PSG until June 30, 2022, the club said. He is transferring from FC Barcelona.

”Today, with the arrival of Neymar Jr, I am convinced that we will come even closer, with the support of our faithful fans, to realising our greatest dreams,” PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Louise Ireland

