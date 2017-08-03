France's Macron delights in looming record Neymar transfer

FILE PHOTO: Bekir Irtegun of Turkey (R) conforts Neymar of Brazil (L) after a foul during their international friendly soccer match against Turkey at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul November 12, 2014.

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday congratulated the president of Paris St Germain on the football club's hotly anticipated world-record signing of Brazilian star Neymar.

"Congratulations! I understand there's good news," Macron said to Nasser al-Khelaifi during a joint visit to a children's holiday camp outside Paris.

Khelaifi responded with a smile.

Neymar's 222 million euros (198.62 million pounds) transfer from Barcelona to Paris St Germain is set to be completed this week.