Cerro win 3-2 to clinch 32nd Paraguayan title

ASUNCION (Reuters) - Cerro Porteno clinched their 32nd Paraguayan league title when they came from 2-1 down at halftime to beat Sol de America 3-2 in their final match in the Clausura championship on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Paraguayan Championship - Cerro Porteno v Sol de America - General Pablo Rojas Stadium, Asuncion, Paraguay - December 10, 2017. Players of Cerro Porteno celebrate. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Javier Toledo put the visitors ahead but Diego Churin got a brace and substitute Jorge Rojas another to lift Cerro Porteno on to 45 points, three ahead of their closest rivals Olimpia.

The triumph in the Clausura - one of two championships held each season along with the Apertura - means the Asuncion-based side qualify for next year’s Copa Libertadores, South America’s version of the Champions League.