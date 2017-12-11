Cerro win 3-2 to clinch 32nd Paraguayan title

ASUNCION (Reuters) - Cerro Porteno clinched their 32nd Paraguayan league title when they came from 2-1 down at halftime to beat Sol de America 3-2 in their final match in the Clausura championship on Sunday.
Javier Toledo put the visitors ahead but Diego Churin got a brace and substitute Jorge Rojas another to lift Cerro Porteno on to 45 points, three ahead of their closest rivals Olimpia.
The triumph in the Clausura - one of two championships held each season along with the Apertura - means the Asuncion-based side qualify for next year’s Copa Libertadores, South America’s version of the Champions League.
Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney