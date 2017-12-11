FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
December 11, 2017 / 12:29 AM / 2 days ago

Cerro win 3-2 to clinch 32nd Paraguayan title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASUNCION (Reuters) - Cerro Porteno clinched their 32nd Paraguayan league title when they came from 2-1 down at halftime to beat Sol de America 3-2 in their final match in the Clausura championship on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Paraguayan Championship - Cerro Porteno v Sol de America - General Pablo Rojas Stadium, Asuncion, Paraguay - December 10, 2017. Players of Cerro Porteno celebrate. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Javier Toledo put the visitors ahead but Diego Churin got a brace and substitute Jorge Rojas another to lift Cerro Porteno on to 45 points, three ahead of their closest rivals Olimpia.

The triumph in the Clausura - one of two championships held each season along with the Apertura - means the Asuncion-based side qualify for next year’s Copa Libertadores, South America’s version of the Champions League.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney

