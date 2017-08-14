FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer - Alianza draw to earn first Peru league title in 11 years
#Sports News
August 14, 2017 / 3:02 AM / a day ago

Soccer - Alianza draw to earn first Peru league title in 11 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Alianza Lima won the Peruvian league on Sunday for the first time in 11 years after a 0-0 draw with Comerciantes Unidos gave them the point they needed to clinch the title.

The result meant they finished three clear of second-placed Cultural Universidad Tecnica.

It was Alianza's fifth Apertura title in their 116-year history and guaranteed them a place in next year's Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford

