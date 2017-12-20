FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fifa halves doping sanction for Peru footballer to six months - lawyer
#Sports News
December 20, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 5 days ago

Fifa halves doping sanction for Peru footballer to six months - lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Fifa has cut its doping-related sanction of Peru’s football captain Paolo Guerrero to a six-month suspension, half its previous year-long ban that would have kept him from playing in the country’s first return to the World Cup in more than three decades, Guerrero’s lawyer said on Wednesday.

Football Soccer- World Cup 2018 Qualifier - Bolivia v Peru - Hernando Siles stadium - La Paz, Bolivia 01/09/16. Peru's Paolo Guerrero. REUTERS/David Mercado Picture Supplied by Action Images

Speaking in a broadcast interview on local TV channel Canal N, attorney Pedro Fida said his legal team would continue to work to absolve him. Earlier this month, Fifa banned Guerrero for one year for failing an anti-doping test for cocaine.

Reporting By Marco Aquino, Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
