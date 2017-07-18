FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
Screwed-up paper costs Rangers 7,000 euros UEFA fine
#Sports News
July 18, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 20 days ago

Screwed-up paper costs Rangers 7,000 euros UEFA fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rangers have been fined 7,000 euros (6,208 pounds) after screwed-up pieces of paper were thrown on to the pitch by fans during their Europa League tie against Progres Niederkorn at Ibrox last month, UEFA said on Tuesday.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the Scottish side guilty of breaching its disciplinary regulations relating to the throwing of objects on to the playing field.

Pedro Caixinha's Rangers won the match 1-0 but were beaten 2-0 by the Luxembourg minnows in the return leg, suffering a shock exit from the Europa League in the qualifying stages.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru,; Editing by Neville Dalton

