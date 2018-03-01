FCSB suffer shock Romanian Cup exit

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Second division AFC Hermannstadt - a club founded in 2015, stunned favourites FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, with a 3-0 win in the Romanian Cup’s quarter-finals on Thursday.

Bogdan Rusu scored twice and Stefan Blanaru added one for the Sibiu-based Hermannstadt - the equivalent of the city’s name in German, to the delight of the vociferous fans in the Transylvanian city.

FCSB finished the game, which was postponed on Wednesday after snowfall made the pitch at the Municipal Stadium unplayable, with 10 men as Ovidiu Popescu was sent off 16 minutes from time.

Last year Steaua, the 1986 European Cup winners, renamed their club FCSB to get licence to play in Romanian championship and European competitions after a court confirmed that the defence ministry had the rights to use the Steaua brand and symbols related to it.

Steaua were founded in 1947 as an army club.