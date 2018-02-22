Runaway cow may leave Queen of the South with an open goal

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish club Queen of the South may be facing a goalkeeping shortage for this weekend’s clash with Dunfermline after a spot of bovine bother for reserve goalie Sam Henderson.

Already without their first-choice stopper Alan Martin, the Championship side could now be without the 19-year-old stand-in Henderson after a runaway cow at the family farm struck him, leaving him nursing a painful shoulder.

The Dumfries club’s assistant manager Dougie Anderson said Henderson had been unable to train this week.

“Sam has missed training this week after being struck,” Anderson told local media.

“It could have been worse as the cow ran at him for a second time, but he managed to get out of the way.”

Jack Leighfield played in goal last week, with Henderson promoted from the youth team to sit on the bench.

Queen of the South are sixth in the Championship, the division below the Scottish Premier League.