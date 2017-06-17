FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
#Sports News
June 17, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 2 months ago

Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Aberdeen v Celtic - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Pittodrie Stadium - 3/2/16 Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes (C) scores their first goal. Action Images via Reuters / Graham Stuart. Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.

The former Leicester City player worked with Celtic's manager Brendan Rodgers while they were together at Reading.

"It was good to see Brendan," Hayes told the Celtic website (www.celticfc.net) after agreeing a three-year contract.

"I still remember how well he looked after me when I went over to England. He’s a great man and a great manager to be working for."

British media reports put the fee at just over one million pounds.

Celtic won the Cup final 2-1 to complete a domestic treble in Scotland.

Their midfielder Ryan Christie will join Aberdeen on a season's loan as part of the deal.

Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar

