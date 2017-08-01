Hearts sack manager Cathro after League Cup exit

(Reuters) - Scottish Premiership side Hearts have sacked manager Ian Cathro after the team failed to qualify for the group stages of the Scottish League Cup, the club said on Tuesday.

Cathro, 31, was heavily criticised after dismal performances in League Cup qualifiers saw the team lose to second tier sides Peterhead FC and Dunfermline Athletic.

"We thank Ian for all of his efforts and wish him well in the future," Hearts said in a statement on their website. (www.heartsfc.co.uk)

The former Newcastle United assistant manager took over at Hearts last December.