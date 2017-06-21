FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rangers appoint Man City's Allen as director of football
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
House price growth weakest in more than four years
House price growth weakest in more than four years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 21, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 2 months ago

Rangers appoint Man City's Allen as director of football

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rangers have appointed Manchester City academy director Mark Allen as their director of football, the Scottish Premiership side announced on Tuesday.

Allen, who has a full UEFA coaching A licence and will begin his new role at Rangers on July 7, will work closely with manager Pedro Caixinha, who was appointed in March following the departure of Mark Warburton.

"I loved every minute of my time with Manchester City ... but the time was right for me to look for a fresh challenge and I am joining one of the world's truly great football clubs," Allen told the Rangers website. (rangers.co.uk)

"Steeped in history and tradition, I am honoured to join Rangers and work with the Board of Directors, Pedro Caixinha, his management team and the staff at the club."

Rangers, the 54-times champions of Scotland, won promotion back to the top flight in 2016 after a four-year exile from the elite, which began after their financial meltdown and liquidation in 2012 when they were demoted to the basement of the Scottish game.

They finished third in the Premiership last season behind champions Celtic and Aberdeen.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.