a month ago
Scot Dorrans joins Rangers from Norwich
#Sports News
July 7, 2017 / 8:58 AM / a month ago

Scot Dorrans joins Rangers from Norwich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Norwich City v Liverpool - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 23/1/16 Norwich's Graham Dorrans looks dejected after James Milner scores the fourth goal for Liverpool Action Images via Reuters / Alex Morton Livepic

(Reuters) - Scottish Premiership side Rangers have completed their ninth signing in the current transfer window, recruiting central midfielder Graham Dorrans from English club Norwich City on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old Glaswegian, who trained with Rangers as a youngster, made over 100 Premier League appearances in seven seasons at West Bromwich Albion before moving to Norwich in 2015.

"It feels incredible. It has been a long couple of weeks, but to finally get it over the line is an incredible feeling," Dorrans told the Rangers website (www.rangers.co.uk)

"I just can't wait to get the boots on and get started."

The 54-times Scottish champions suffered a humiliating loss to Luxembourg's Progres Niederkorn on Tuesday and were eliminated from the Europa League.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney

