Soccer-Bilbao goalkeeper Arrizabalaga out with foot fracture

(Reuters) - Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been sidelined with a foot injury, the Liga club said on Monday.

Spanish media said the 23-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, would be ruled out for about three weeks.

“The tests carried out showed an incomplete fracture at the base of the second metatarsal in the right foot, caused by repetitive micro-traumas,” Bilbao said in a statement.

The injury was not the result of a particular incident but due to the series of micro-traumas suffered over time.

Arrizabalaga, whose contract expires in June 2018, broke into the first team last season and has since become one of the most impressive goalkeepers in the division.

Bilbao, who drew 0-0 at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday, are 13th in La Liga with 18 points from 16 games.