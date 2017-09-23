FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atletico second as Carrasco, Griezmann strikes down Sevilla
September 23, 2017 / 1:47 PM / in a month

Atletico second as Carrasco, Griezmann strikes down Sevilla

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Santander La Liga - Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 23, 2017 Atletico Madrid players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid warmed up for next week’s Champions League clash with Chelsea by brushing aside Sevilla 2-0 at home on Saturday thanks to second-half strikes from Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann.

New Atletico striker Diego Costa, whose transfer from Chelsea was agreed this week, watched on from the stands as both sides hit the woodwork in the opening 20 minutes of an even first period.

It was all Atletico, however, after the break.

Carrasco raced onto former Sevilla striker Luciano Vietto’s through ball to round the onrushing goalkeeper and slot home minutes after the restart, before Griezmann then put the result beyond doubt from close range with just over 20 minutes to play.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico side, who face Chelsea at home on Wednesday, leapfrog Sevilla into second place on 14 points, one behind league leaders Barcelona, who face Catalan rivals Girona in Saturday’s late kick off.

Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli; Editing by Toby Davis

